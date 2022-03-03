WLBT’s things to know 3/3/22: School bus crash, Clinton native flees Ukraine, MEC Day, JSU student helps launch powerful telescope

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. MHP investigating crash involving school bus in Harrison County

A Petal School District School Bus traveled north near the School Road intersection, when the bus left the roadway and ran into the center median, and became stuck. (Mississippi Highway Patrol)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single school bus crash Wednesday on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A Petal School District School Bus traveled north near the School Road intersection, when the bus left the roadway and ran into the median, and became stuck. The school bus was loaded with students, and three injuries were reported at the crash scene. However, no ambulance was needed. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by MHP.

2. Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion

Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion (Becky Dewett)

It’s been nearly a week since Russia invaded Ukraine. The war has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and caused one million residents to flee from their homeland, including Becky DeWett. Although DeWett grew up in Clinton, Ukraine has been her home for the past 29 years. She lives just outside of the Kyiv, which is the capital. She admits, she’s heartbroken to see what is happening. “Ukraine is not your land, leave my people alone,” she expressed. DeWett said she moved to Ukraine with a missionary family and helped start a school called Kyiv Christian Academy where she serves as the principal. “The school grew exponentially in the years following the first opening, to see the size of about 150 students,” said DeWett. DeWett loves her job and he her new home. However, after realizing Ukraine was under attack, she knew she’d had no choice but to leave. Read more here.

3. Mississippi Economic Council hosts MEC Day Thursday

Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson. (Source: WDAM)

Mississippi Economic Council will hold its rescheduled MEC Capital Day on Thursday, March 3. MEC Capital Day is the organization’s largest legislative event held at the Mississippi Trade Mart. MEC Capital Day will feature legislative accomplishments, messages from key statewide leaders, and a look ahead at what’s to come. See a list of speakers here.

4. ‘It was a very surreal experience’: 26-year-old JSU alum helped launch world’s most powerful telescope

Balancing on a lift, Douglas Williams II moves into position to begin an operation to remove Photogrammetry targets from the telescope before it could begin space environmental testing. (Northop Grumman)

Most of us look into the eyepiece of a telescope to star-gaze, but a Jackson State University alum helped launch the world’s most powerful telescope that can peer back 13.5 billion years. Yep - long before humans populated the Earth. His name is Douglas Williams, and he’s only 26 years old. For the last three years, he’s worked for Northop Grumman, an aerospace and defense technology company, the prime contractor that developed the telescope. Read more here.

