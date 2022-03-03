Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
VIDEO: Firefighter pulls dog from icy pond in Colorado

Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond in Colorado. (Source: SOUTH METRO FIRE/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST
(CNN) - A Colorado firefighter is praised a hero after saving a dog who got stuck in an icy pond on Wednesday.

It happened after the pup, named Daisy, escaped from her owner’s backyard.

A fire crew showed up on the scene and immediately jumped into action.

A crew member identified only as ‘Firefighter Bradberry’ threw on an ice suit and made his way into the water.

Daisy had her front legs on the ice, but her back half was stuck in the frigid water.

Bradberry got her loose from the ice and pulled her to safety.

The fire department posted about the incident on Facebook noting that Daisy’s owners did the right thing by calling authorities and not trying to save her on their own.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

