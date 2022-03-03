‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Belhaven residents talked crime solutions Wednesday with Jackson City leaders.

The town hall follows a wave of carjackings in the area over recent months.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds, Chief James Davis, and a strong showing of JPD officers all heard people’s concerns and talked about what can be done to address them.

Less than two months ago, three teenagers blocked Anthony Scarborough’s driveway, threatened his life with automatic weapons, and stole his car. Ever since then, he’s been left wondering what about those children’s’ circumstances led to that kind of behavior.

Wednesday’s town hall allowed him to ask how difficult it is for police to hold parents accountable.

“If your son comes back with a bunch of car keys or check books, you kind of got an idea of what’s going on - your son is breaking into cars. With that avenue, if we have any indication that that parent knows about it, we can charge them as such, and we do charge them,” an officer said.

Whether they came for clarity or just to show appreciation, Belhaven residents were given the opportunity.

“I don’t care if it’s roadblocks or whatever you do - take care of our community and make it safe. Thank you,” one resident said.

Additionally, Chief James Davis spoke to the recent success of his department’s roadblock initiative, and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba assured residents that the city is conducting them legally, despite the Mississippi Center for Justice’s lawsuit that says otherwise.

“When they said that this was something that needed to be administered, we said we have to do it across all areas of the city,” the mayor said. “I can assure you it has been happening all over the city.”

Davis also urged the community to pressure state legislators to put money where it’s needed most in order to make the Capital City safe again.

“So much brokenness,” Davis said. “We see it, we live it, and now it’s time for the state government to step up and try to put resources in these communities.”

Another highlight from the meeting was the success of JPD’s Real Time Command Center in catching criminals. The Belhaven Improvement Association recently purchased 32 cameras that are linked to the facility.

