Russian/American college student speaks on the war in Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As war rages on in Ukraine for another week, some Russians and Russian/Americans are being put in a tough place as they try to decipher what is true, false, right and wrong.

“It’s hard for me to, like, to kind of see a necessarily right or wrong,” Matthew Fedorenko said.

In times of war, people of mixed nationalities often feel conflicted when their two homes are enemies.

Matthew Fedorenko is a freshman Russian/American student a Mississippi College and since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, he’s dealing with that very issue.

“I’m not necessarily saying that Russia is playing the role, they have the best of intentions. So, but it’s also hard for me to think that he just want territory,” Fedorenko said.

Fedorenko was born in Russia, where his father, Oleg Fedorenko, is from. Now, he said he is proud to be both American and Russian, but it’s sometimes hard when the two are constantly on different sides.

Fedorenko said his father has told him about Russia’s side - how some Ukrainians have wanted to rejoin Russia in the past. But just like the conflict, Fedorenko is torn and wants to give Russia the benefit of the doubt. But he said he can’t support the attacks on Ukrainian people.

“If Russian soldiers don’t even know what they’re fighting for, then they should know, like, what are we fighting for? Is their freedom? Is it for territory? Like, that should be clear,” Fedorenko said.

Since the attacks began, Fedorenko said Mississippi College has prayed for Ukraine in Chapel - but he thinks Russia should be included as well, especially with so many Russian citizens opposing the war and being punished for speaking out.

“I personally feel sad about that. We should pray for both Russia and Ukraine. There are innocent people in Russia, also civilians, who, if this is happening, I’m sure they don’t necessarily agree with it, either,” Fedorenko said. “In the Bible, it says to, like, love your enemies. And I feel like the West considers Russia an enemy right now.”

Fedorenko said he just hopes for peace in the region and his two homes to work together to find common ground.

“I’m very proud to be an American. And I’m also very proud to be Russian. They’re very much both a part of my heritage. I think it’s more involved than maybe some people give it credit for,” Fedorenko said.

