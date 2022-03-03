Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Oxford Police nab man for attempting to secretly photograph people using a business’ restroom

Parker was recently arrested by Oxford Police.
Parker was recently arrested by Oxford Police.(Oxford Police Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lafayette County man was recently given a $5,000 bond after he was arrested for attempting to photograph people using the restroom at an Oxford business.

On March 1, Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a report that a man was attempting to use his smartphone to record people in the restroom.

After an investigation, Jaxon Parker, 19, was arrested and charged with secretly photographing for lewd purposes.

He was awarded a $5,000 bond in Lafayette County Justice Court.

The name of the business was not provided.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from...
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from recent unfounded claims by mayor, councilman
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks at a previous press conference.
Did the mayor’s claims that council members were taking bribes cost him a seat on the 1% commission?

Latest News

Jackson City Council to vote on claims, resolution condemning mayor, staff actions
Cadarra Williams, 34
Accused burglar in the hospital after victim fights back
Jacobi J. Lofton
JPD searching for man wanted in shooting, victim in medically-induced coma
(L-R) Jeremiah Floyd, David Harper, Lenard Harris, Larry Johnson
Business owner shoots would-be burglar, holds others at gunpoint until police arrive
Chokwe Antar Lumumba September 14 press conference
Jackson mayor lifts mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions