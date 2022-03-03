Oxford Police nab man for attempting to secretly photograph people using a business’ restroom

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lafayette County man was recently given a $5,000 bond after he was arrested for attempting to photograph people using the restroom at an Oxford business.

On March 1, Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue for a report that a man was attempting to use his smartphone to record people in the restroom.

After an investigation, Jaxon Parker, 19, was arrested and charged with secretly photographing for lewd purposes.

He was awarded a $5,000 bond in Lafayette County Justice Court.

The name of the business was not provided.

