Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say

James Yoder.
James Yoder.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in Ohio is accused of taking a woman’s prosthetic leg and sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

WXIX reports the documents state James Yoder took the victim’s prosthetic leg, tied a rope around her neck, tied her to the tree, pulled the rope tight and kicked her until she lost consciousness. He then raped her.

The crime happened in July 2019.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, according to court documents.

Yoder was already in jail for a previous abduction when his lab tests tied him to this crime.

He was found to be incompetent to stand trial on the abduction charges.

Yoder’s bond was set at $150,000 on a rape charge.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Parker was recently arrested by Oxford Police.
Oxford Police nab man for attempting to secretly photograph people using a business’ restroom
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from...
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from recent unfounded claims by mayor, councilman
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks at a previous press conference.
Did the mayor’s claims that council members were taking bribes cost him a seat on the 1% commission?

Latest News

Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
Jackson City Council to vote on claims, resolution condemning mayor, staff actions
It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Screening key to finding colon cancer, preventing death
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
LIVE: Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
Cadarra Williams, 34
Accused burglar in the hospital after victim fights back