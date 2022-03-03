Jackson City Council condemns bill that would effectively ban CRT in public schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a rare moment of solidarity recently, Jackson city leaders came together to send a message to state lawmakers that Black history should be taught and taught correctly.

Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to approve a resolution condemning S.B. 2113, a bill that would effectively ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public classrooms.

It was approved just days before the House of Representatives took up debate on the measure, and weeks after it was passed out of the Senate without the support of a single Black senator.

“I was almost 50 before I really got a good understanding of Juneteenth. Now it’s a national holiday,” said Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley. “Information is being suppressed and we cannot allow that. This resolution is standing up and saying, ‘No. Our history will be told.’”

Hartley co-authored the resolution along with Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks.

The measure, which calls on “truth in teaching and the free exchange of ideas” in public schools, colleges, and community colleges, calls bills like S.B. 2113 “educational gag orders that are intended to shy away from the analytics of how systemic racism came about in the United States.”

“This is something that is taking place all over the United States,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said. “(There’s) got to be something where there’s an agreement that people will not try to block history and have it reported in the way it occurred.”

Approximately 36 state legislatures across the country are currently considering anti-CRT legislation, according to PEN America, a national advocacy group that works to protect freedom of expression.

The state of Missouri is proposing amending its constitution to ban public K-12 schools “from compelling teachers or students to adopt or affirm certain ideas” related to race, ethnicity, color or national origin.” The state of Alabama, meanwhile, has five bills related to CRT pending, the PEN America website states.

In Mississippi, the Senate passed its CRT bill in late January. The legislation was approved on a 32-2-18 vote, with all members of the Senate’s Black caucus walking out of the chambers during the vote.

The two nay votes came from the only Democrats who remained, Sens. David Blount and Hob Byran, both of whom are white.

Blount, who represents parts of Jackson and Hinds County, said previously that he wanted to stay in the chamber so he could vote against the measure.

Under provisions of the bill, no public school shall teach that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior to others, or that individuals should be adversely treated based on those factors.

Public schools and colleges also would be prohibited from making distinctions or classifications of students based on race or teaching courses/units of study that direct students to “personally affirm, adopt or adhere” to those tenants.

According to the council resolution, the bill is offensive to free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment.

It goes on to state that while the measure may appear “harmless,” it would “likely discredit, stifle and penalize diversity and free inquiry and open discussions about how past and current racism still inform the inequities that people experience today.”

3 On Your Side’s Courtney Ann Jackson has been following the floor debate. She Tweeted that Rep. Joey Hood has said multiple times that the bill won’t prevent any teaching of history, but rather won’t allow for it to be taught that any race is superior or inferior to another.

Multiple amendments to the bill were offered Thursday afternoon, including one calling for a “true and accurate” teaching of Mississippi history, which fell on a vote of 41 to 75, Jackson said.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also supported the resolution and commended Banks and Hartley for bringing it forward.

“This is beyond Black history and beyond merely the Critical Race Theory question we’ve been asking ourselves,” he said. “It’s about correct history (and) we owe it to our children. We owe it to the world.”

