First Alert Forecast: Spring-like warmth continues through week’s end

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST
THURSDAY: A few clouds will mix in with sunshine through the start of your Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the 40s; giving way to middle to upper 70s by the afternoon hours – quite warm for early March standards. Humidity levels will remain in check as we drop into the middle 40s by early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Sunshine will start off the day, though clouds will gradually begin to invade through the afternoon hours. Overall, expect a nice Spring-like day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows, with a deeper flow coming off the Gulf of Mexico, will only fall to the lower to middle 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An approaching system this weekend could spark a few widely scattered showers and storms amid highs in the lower to middle 80s. The bulk of rain opportunities will hold off until early next week, coupled with a drop in temperatures back to normal levels. As the rain opportunities increase, so will the risk for a few stronger storms by Monday as the front slips through. In its wake, we’ll trend cooler amid more clouds and occasional shower chances.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

