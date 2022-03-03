First Alert Forecast: Another quiet day for our Thursday with clouds moving back into the area! Rain returns this weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our Thursday is setting up quite nice, with Highs expected to reach into the upper 80s! We are seeing more high clouds moving through much of South Mississippi due to a disturbance off towards our West. Tonight’s Low falling to the low 40s Friday, we continue our beautiful stretch of weather with Highs reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly sunny conditions with Lows falling between the mid to upper 40s to mid-50s by Friday.

Rain chances return for us this Saturday and Sunday, with a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday of next week!

Going back into the weekend, we see Highs stay in the low 80s. Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. Lows on Saturday fall to the low 60s. Sunday, we still see a 20% chance of showers with partly sunny conditions Highs in the low 80s.

80s return for us on Friday and by Sunday we could see mid-80s. Cooler come Monday as showers and thunderstorms return to the area! (WLBT)

Monday, we see our next greatest chance of rain to return for us. We are looking at a 60% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, with Highs staying in the mid-70s. Tuesday Highs fall to the low 60s with a 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny conditions for our Tuesday of next week! Wednesday Highs continue to stay in the 60s with rain chances increasing to a 40% chance of showers.

