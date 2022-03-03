‘Extreme disapproval’ | Council expected to address mayor’s bribery comments at Friday meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comments made by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba that some council members took bribes to steer a lucrative waste-hauling contract could be addressed at a council meeting Friday.

At a special called meeting Friday, the council will consider a resolution “expressing extreme disapproval of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s comments toward certain city council members during a Feb. 28, 2022 press conference.”

The resolution also states that the council has “extreme concern for staff members of the mayor confronting council members in their official capacity.”

The resolution was authored by Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks and comes days after the mayor called out two council members, Ashby Foote and Kenneth Stokes, for allegedly accepting bribes and working to steer a waste-hauling contract to their preferred vendor.

“The mayor... has offered neither a public apology nor shown regret, for his statement toward members of this body,” the resolution states. “Staff members are now emboldened to address and confront council members of the city of Jackson with such statements as... ‘they’re just getting paid, they are lying, I’ll kick your a**, who do you think you are? and many more obnoxious insults.”

While the mayor claimed some council members were accepting payoffs, at the same press conference Chief of Staff Safiya Omari accused Stokes of attempting to silence her and disparage the work of the city attorney.

“I watched him bully and disparage the work of the city attorney during the entire special meeting. It was my intention to address this unprofessional and unacceptable behavior. However, his fellow council members should decide whether he is representative of them and the standards that they hold dear,” she said.

Omari was responding to an exchange she had with the Ward 3 councilman on Feb. 24.

Chief of Staff Safiya Omari and members of the Jackson City Council get into a heated argument over who will pick up your trash.

“You voted not to continue the emergency, then you realized that wouldn’t get you your way... which is to have Waste Management there. Then you did another amendment,” she said. “You figured out that amendment wouldn’t work... then you started going through the document making changes.”

As Omari was talking, Stokes called to question, which was supposed to bring all debate on the matter to an end. Instead, Omari told Stokes not to interrupt her.

“I’ve got to. You just keep talking and we’re sick and tired of it... I’m a councilman. Nobody elected you to (expletive),” he said.

The two eventually had to be gaveled down by Council President Virgi Lindsay.

At Monday’s press conference, Omari said she would not be silenced “because someone can’t handle or doesn’t want me to speak the truth.”

The resolution offered by Banks, though, says that the council meetings are “meetings of the Jackson City council and the mayor and his staff are guest(s) only.”

It states that guests “have no right to enter anything into the minutes of the council and are not guaranteed the right to speak unless recognized by the chair.”

Tuesday, President Lindsay exercised her power as council chair by not allowing any council person or member of the administration to respond to her opening statement, which she gave in response to the previous week’s outburst.

“It has taken a tremendous amount of prayer and resolve just for me to get up here and run this meeting,” she said. “What happened last week was inexcusable. I am beyond disappointed in the shouting matches that occurred at this council... at this meeting. I want to say we can either wallow in the gutter or we can move forward and get the work of the people of this city done.”

At the heart of all this is who will haul the city’s trash for the next decade.

The mayor wants the council to approve a contract with Richard’s Disposal, a firm that he said won the bid process fair and square.

However, the council has twice rejected Richard’s and even struck language from the mayor’s recent emergency declaration referring to the firm.

Last month, the mayor declared a state of emergency over its trash collection situation, saying he would enter into a one-year emergency contract with Richard’s to provide residential waste-hauling services.

The council approved keeping that declaration in place, but removed references to Richard’s and replaced it with language saying the city would keep Waste Management, the current contractor, in place.

Since then, the mayor and council members have exchanged words, with the mayor accusing some councilmen of taking bribes and one councilman claiming the mayor is on drugs.

“When’s the last time that you saw Kenny Stokes show up to this many special council meetings? These are the things that you have to look at,” Lumumba said at Monday’s mayoral press briefing. “When’s the last time that you saw Kenny Stokes and Ashby Foote so closely aligned to one another? You have to ask yourself what is going on here.”

The two have twice voted to reject the Richard’s contract. Foote said he couldn’t vote for the agreement because the other two firms that responded to the city’s request for proposals (RFP) scored higher than Richard’s in every category but price.

The other firms that responded to the October RFP included Waste Management of Mississippi and FCC Environmental Services.

Foote and Stokes condemned the mayor’s comments.

Stokes, meanwhile, said the mayor needed to take a drug test. “I think the mayor is smoking too much dope, and it’s affecting his thinking.”

The exchange has prompted comedienne Rita Brent to release a new song.

Comedienne Rita Brent Drops “Smokin That Dope” Song Inspired by Kenny Stokes #JacksonMS #rawbooboo (Full video on YouTube:https://t.co/LB4uXWNeqh pic.twitter.com/vCa1iIlhKv — Rita Brent (@ritabrentcomedy) March 2, 2022

While the war of words between city leaders continue, a new battle was recently opened on the legal front.

Last week, attorneys for Waste Management of Mississippi filed a lawsuit against the mayor in Hinds County Circuit Court seeking an injunction preventing him from entering into an emergency contract with Richard’s, and to begin negotiations with their client.

Waste Management received the second-highest scores during the RFP evaluation process that occurred late last year. Since Richard’s was rejected, the firm says the administration should begin talks with them.

“The mayor’s actions are arbitrary and capricious and he cannot in bad faith create a ‘fake’ emergency. Mississippi law defines an emergency as an ‘unforeseen occurrence or combination of circumstances which calls for immediate action or remedy; a pressing necessity,’” attorneys for Waste Management wrote. “There is not an emergency and the mayor’s actions do not comply with (state statute).”

The meeting is 1 p.m. Friday at Jackson City Hall.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.