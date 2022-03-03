Doors to Metrocenter now locked

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Metrocenter in Jackson is now officially shuttered.

Thursday, the doors to the former mall were locked, meaning there was no access to the interior of the facility.

As of last week, just one business--White’s Barber Shop--was still open.

The owner said he planned to stay open as long as he could. It’s unclear what the plans for the barber shop now are.

The future of the mall is also unclear.

Current interior mall owner Emily Seiferth-Sanders is one year behind in taxes for the mall. She has until next year to redeem the property by paying in excess of $100,000 owed on the property.

