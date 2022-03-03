Did the mayor’s claims that council members were taking bribes cost him a seat on the 1% commission?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after a confusing vote to reappoint Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to Jackson’s one-percent oversight commission, it’s still unclear whether the mayor was voted up or down.

Meanwhile, council members are split on whether the mayor should serve on the board.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee, who backed Lumumba’s reappointment, said the city needs its top elected leader there to advocate for the city’s infrastructure needs.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks, though, says he can’t trust Lumumba to represent the interests of the council after he claimed members were taking bribes to keep a certain trash-hauling contractor in place.

Tuesday, the council voted 3-2-2 to reappoint Lumumba to the one-percent oversight commission.

The one-percent commission is a 10-member body that oversees how Jackson spends revenues generated by a special one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

The vote came a day after a press conference where the mayor accused some council members of accepting bribes in relation to a trash contract controversy.

City Attorney Catoria Martin said Lumumba won reappointment because a majority of the voting quorum supported his reappointment.

She pointed to a 2015 opinion handed down by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office to back up her stance.

“At any and all meetings of the council, a majority of the members thereof shall constitute a quorum and the affirmative vote of a majority of the quorum at any meeting shall be necessary to adopt any motion, resolution or ordinance,” she said in an email.

Martin said that because two members abstained, the mayor only needed to get a majority of the voting quorum, which was five members. With three votes, she said Lumumba received that.

Banks and Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, who voted against the mayor’s re-confirmation, disagree.

“I think the quorum is the number of people necessary to hold a meeting. But if you have seven people there, you don’t need just a majority of the quorum, which is four,” Foote said. “You need a majority of the seven.”

Foote also points to the same AG opinion cited by Martin to back up his claims.

In the opinion, the attorney general advises that state law is “nowise ambiguous as to its requirement that the affirmative vote of a majority of all members of the council shall be necessary to adopt any motion, resolution, ordinance, or to pass any measure whatsoever.”

The law referenced in the AG’s opinion is Mississippi Code Section 21-8-11, which spells out procedures for the mayor-council form of government.

The text of the law says this: “At any and all meetings of the council, a majority of the members thereof shall constitute a quorum and the affirmative vote of a majority of the members present at any meeting shall be necessary to adopt any motion, resolution or ordinance, or to pass any measure whatever unless otherwise provided in this chapter.”

It also states that “a majority of the quorum at any meeting shall be necessary to adopt any motion, resolution or ordinance, or to pass any measure whatever unless otherwise provided in this chapter.”

Martin says she contacted Phil Carter, the special assistant who wrote the 2015 opinion and he confirmed her legal opinion was correct.

“When presented with the fact scenario of (Mississippi code) and a situation with three votes in favor of the measure, 2 votes against the measure and two abstentions, Mr. Carter confirmed my legal opinion that the measure passes because three is a majority of the quorum.”

Foote says that Martin’s logic would mean any measure would be able to pass with just a three-person vote of the seven-member council.

“She’s taking advantage of the word ‘quorum,’” he said. “There were seven voters there. He only got three votes. She’s trying to twist this to the favor of the mayor instated of giving it a fair hearing.”

Other questions also remain. Lumumba said he did not need the council’s vote to be reappointed, because “the legislation says the mayor has an appointment and serves as chairperson.”

The tax and the commission are governed by Mississippi State Statute 27-65-241.

Rules say that three at-large commissioners shall be appointed by the mayor, but “with the advice and consent of the legislative body of the municipality.”

The statute goes on to state that the mayor “shall designate a chairman of the commission from among the membership of the commission.” It does not say that the mayor could appoint himself if he was not reappointed to the board.

“Either way it passed,” Lumumba said. “There was an abstention and they said it passed, and if it didn’t, the city’s in trouble.”

Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee was not sure whether the mayor had to receive council approval to serve on the oversight commission but believes he should be on it.

Lee voted in favor of reappointing the mayor along with Council President Virgi Lindsay and Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell.

“There are a lot of things the city needs that we’re having to fight the commission to get,” Lee said. “I think the commission needs to listen to the city... and to not have our highest elected representative at the table doesn’t make sense to me.”

Councilman Aaron Banks discusses a trash contract with City Attorney Catoria Martin. (WLBT)

Banks, though, said he can’t trust the mayor will adequately represent the interests of the council after claiming members took bribes.

At a Monday press conference, Lumumba accused certain council members of taking bribes to ensure that Richard’s Disposal from getting a lucrative 6-year trash-hauling deal.

“Our council has been compromised,” said the mayor on the steps of City Hall. “I believe, I believe certain members of our council have accepted bribes and are steering a contract.”

The council twice voted down a proposal from the mayor to hire the New Orleans-based Richard’s. Banks voted against the contract the first time and abstained from voting the second time it was brought up.

He says he’s never taken a bribe and doesn’t “believe any of the seven council members have taken a bribe whatsoever.”

Regardless, Banks says the mayor’s comments were irresponsible and likely was the deciding factor in him voting down the reappointment.

Said Banks, “How can I trust you with the one percent when you’re willing to attack the personal livelihood of elected officials?”

Lumumba would not comment on Banks’ statements.

