Alleged child abuse suspect wanted in Jones Co.

JCSD investigators are seeking Tyrice Austin, who is the alleged perpetrator of the crime.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST
UPDATE, 03/03/2022: The alleged child abuse suspect is now in custody. >>>https://www.wdam.com/2022/03/03/alleged-child-abuse-suspect-custody/

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man accused of assaulting a 2-year-old girl.

JCSD investigators are seeking Tyrice Austin, who is the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

“The 2-year-old female child sustained bruises, swelling and some cuts to the face and head as a result of the assault,” said Investigator Jardian McDonald. “There is absolutely no excuse for this adult, identified as Tyric Austin, to be beating a child.”

According to JCSD, the victim was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center and later released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Austin is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

