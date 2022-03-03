Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus

FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.(mokee81 via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKCO/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Colorado student died Thursday morning after she tripped and fell under the wheels of a moving school bus, police said.

According to the Town of Parachute Police Department, the girl tripped as she was running to catch her school bus. When she fell, the bus ran over her.

First responders were immediately called, and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Two people shot at Waffle House, one rushed into surgery
Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
Parker was recently arrested by Oxford Police.
Oxford Police nab man for attempting to secretly photograph people using a business’ restroom
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from...
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from recent unfounded claims by mayor, councilman
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks at a previous press conference.
Did the mayor’s claims that council members were taking bribes cost him a seat on the 1% commission?

Latest News

It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Screening key to finding colon cancer, preventing death
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
LIVE: Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
Cadarra Williams, 34
Accused burglar in the hospital after victim fights back
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire