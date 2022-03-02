WLBT’s Things To Know 3/2/22: Miss. leaders react to State of the Union, teacher pay raise, and Supreme Court nominee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Miss. leaders react to State of the Union

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation at home and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Mississippi’s congressional leaders respond to President Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) applauded Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine during his speech, saying, “Freedom will always triumph over tyranny; a great way to start off the State of the Union.” Meanwhile, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) released a statement saying, “Tonight is not an evening for celebration. We all want our nation to be strong and prosperous, but the American people know the reality - that we are all paying for President Biden’s bad policies and misjudgments over the past year. No amount of rhetoric will convince the American people that things are better for us since President Biden took office.” During his address, President Biden tried to balance his handling of the war in Ukraine with the domestic challenges affecting the American people.

2. Teacher pay raise

The teacher pay raise bill narrowly survived deadline day at the State Capitol. After not being brought up in the House, the Senate Education Committee passed another version of the bill late Tuesday afternoon. This would be the third bill the Senate has passed on a teacher pay raise. Lawmakers say they do want to give teachers a raise, but the House and Senate have different views on which version of the bill they want to pass. House Bill 530 mirrors the bill the Senate previously passed; however, there’s one change now being added.

3. Supreme Court nominee

Historic SCOTUS pick to meet with top senators Wednesday.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will meet with congressional leaders on Wednesday, taking her first steps toward confirmation as Senate Democrats and the White House are pushing for a swift timeline. Jackson will meet Wednesday morning with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. She will then visit with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary panel, later in the day. She’ll continue to make the customary rounds to senators’ offices in the coming days as the Judiciary panel prepares for hearings expected in mid-March. Senate Democrats are hoping they can vote on her confirmation to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer by mid-April. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court’s more than 200-year history. Breyer has said he won’t leave the bench until this summer, when the court’s session is over, but Democrats are taking no chances in case there is any shift in their narrow 50-50 majority. Vice President Kamala Harris provides the deciding vote.

