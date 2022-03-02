Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cool, but seasonable night ahead with lows in the lower 40s tonight and in the morning. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A few showers are possible this weekend, but otherwise except partly sunny skies with highs in the lower and middle 80s. A storm system will move in early next week, but the severe weather threat looks low. Highs will be in the 70s Monday and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will drop back into the 40s. Some much needed rainfall is hopeful to happen by then. Upwards of an inch of rain as possible between Monday and Wednesday. Average high this time of year is 65 and the average low is 42. Calm wind tonight with Northwest wind at 5mph Thursday. Sunrise is 6:26am and the sunset is 5:59pm.

