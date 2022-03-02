Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old Winston Co. man

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Charles Lester Lampley Sr. of Louisville, Mississippi, in Winston County.

He is described as a Black male, six feet one inch tall, weighing 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Sunday, February 27, 2022, around 10:00 am near Elijah Graham Road in Winston County.

Family members say Charles Lester Lampley Sr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Lester Lampley Sr., contact Winston County Sheriff Department at 662-773-5881.

