Ridgeland city leaders opt out of state’s medical marijuana bill

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Less than a month after Governor Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, leaders in Ridgeland voted to keep it out of their city.

The mayor and board of aldermen’s Tuesday decision means there will be no facilities for growing and selling in the city of Ridgeland for the time being.

This is in line with a provision that allows counties and municipalities to opt out within three months of when the bill became law on February 2.

A Ridgeland Board of Aldermen member says the beauty of the law is that cities can choose to opt back in whenever they’d like to.

He couldn’t speak for other board members, but says his biggest concern is that the industry is so new in the state and he doesn’t know exactly how it will work.

“Opting out, in my opinion, just gives us the ability to watch from afar in the other cities that don’t opt out and see how it’s working and the business structure of it all,” said Wesley Hamlin “For me, it just gives us the opportunity to see how it’s working: the good, the bad, the ugly, the pros/cons.”

He says missing out on additional revenue isn’t a concern of his. In fact, he says the city’s sales tax numbers are the best they’ve ever been.

The Mayor of Gluckstadt tells us the city is holding a public hearing next week to discuss opting out as well, and the Mayor of Madison says they’re currently reviewing the state’s law.

As for here in Ridgeland, residents can petition for an election to overrule Tuesday’s decision if they desire.

