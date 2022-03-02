Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Report: JSU’s Wayne Brent to retire; NBA vet favorite for job

JSU's Wayne Brent
JSU's Wayne Brent
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State men’s basketball head coach Wayne Brent is expected to retire at the end of the 2021-22 season, according to a report from basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Brent was named JSU head coach in 2013 after a decorated career as a high school coach and after serving as assistant head coach at Ole Miss.

The Tigers have gone 115-153 with an 85-76 conference record under Brent, including a SWAC regular season championship in 2021.

Goodman says the favorite to replace Brent is current Alabama State head coach Mo Williams.

Williams is a Jackson native who went on to play more than a decade in the NBA, including an All-Star selection in 2009 and a championship in 2016.

Williams is in his second season at Alabama State, with an 11-34 record and 10-23 conference record in just under two full seasons as head coach.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
JPD: Woman injured by boyfriend’s wife in drive-by shooting
Wren Law-Rash (left) with her mother Bailey Rash (right)
6-year-old girl found crying after being dropped off at wrong location by Pearl school bus
Kimberly Nicole Davis(L) Deandre Anthony Harper(R)
FPD: 2 arrests made after woman drives stolen vehicle while holding an infant
Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana

Latest News

Southern Miss, Sun Belt logos
Southern Miss schedule, featuring Sun Belt opponents, is revealed
Alcorn State Athletic Director Raynold Dedeaux
Alcorn State names new athletic director
Jordan Ta'amu was drafted by Tampa Bay
Crop of Mississippi players selected in USFL Draft headlined by QB Ta’amu
Veterans Memorial Stadium at Jackson State University
Jackson State reveals 2022 football schedule