Pedestrian killed in Lawrence Co. crash

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Monticello woman was killed Tuesday in a pedestrian crash on U.S. 84 in Lawrence County.

The victim, 47-year-old Christi Sullivan, sustained fatal injuries when she was hit by a 2021 Ford F-150 traveling east along the roadway.

A press release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol says Sullivan was in the roadway when the incident happened.

MHP responded to the crash, which occurred around 8:21 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is still under investigation.

