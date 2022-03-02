Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MHP: Toddler killed in crash on Hwy. 42

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 1-year-old child died in a crash in Forrest County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 42 on Monday at approximately 6:20 p.m.

According to MHP, a 2008 Ford F150 driven by a 42-year-old resident of Petal was traveled west on Highway 42 when it collided with an eastbound 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by a 45-year-old resident of Hattiesburg.

The 1-year-old child in the Pontiac G6 and the daughter of the driver, Emily Alvarado, suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

