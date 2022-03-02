JPD: Woman injured by boyfriend’s wife in drive-by shooting
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is alive after she was injured by her boyfriend’s wife in a drive-by shooting, police say.
Jackson police have not released the details of the incident, but it occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road.
Police say the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.
