JPD: Woman injured by boyfriend’s wife in drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is alive after she was injured by her boyfriend’s wife in a drive-by shooting, police say.

Jackson police have not released the details of the incident, but it occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road.

Police say the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

