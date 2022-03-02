The Jackson Planetarium Renovation Project receives $1.5 million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two major gifts were presented to the Jackson Planetarium Renovation Project Tuesday afternoon.

The Friends of the Planetarium receives $1.5 million from the Junior League of Jackson and the Community Foundation of Mississippi.

The money will be used on the renovation project underway at the Planetarium in downtown Jackson. (WLBT)

The Junior League pledgeed five hundred thousand and the Community Foundation of Mississippi presented a check for one million dollars.

The planetarium first opened in 1979. It is the only public planetarium in Mississippi.

Renovation work has been underway with a total redesign, new atrium and exhibits that share and highlight Mississippi’s rich space science history.

Junior League President Katie Browning says the new planetarium will be state of the art. (WLBT)

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “We want to take our crumbling infrastructure and turn it into a new economic frontier. Turn it into new educational opportunities for our children.”

Katie Browning, the President of the Junior League of Jackson, said, “This facility is going to be state of the art. It’s going to be one that is tremendous for not only the City of Jackson but also for the State of Mississippi.”

David Lewis, Deputy Director of Human and Cultural Services for the City of Jackson, says the new planetarium will create pride points for Mississippians who may not know the vital role this state has played in the development of the world’s space program.

