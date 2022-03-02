Husband and wife directors anticipate premiere of Lifetime movie shot in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton residents, hoping to catch a glimpse of themselves on the small screen, are getting their popcorn ready for the premiere of the film shot there last year. The Lifetime movie airs Friday with Clinton as the setting. The husband and wife filmmakers anxiously await the upcoming release.

“We had a great time filming in Clinton too last year. It was cold, but it was great,” said Bobby Peoples.

He and his wife Renee directed ‘You Can Never Go Home Again.’ The two are in Las Vegas, where they will be glued to their big screen on Friday night.

“All over where the cast and the crew and the producers and everyone reside, we’re all gonna be doing watch parties,” said Renee Peoples. “But I haven’t heard much about Mississippi yet, which it would be great if they did.”

For three and a half weeks, Hillionaire Productions filmed the suspense thriller formerly entitled Teacher’s Watching. It’s the story of a teacher who terrorizes a husband after an illicit affair.

“We used Clinton as the actual backdrop, and her husband is seduced by his daughter’s teacher,” said Bobby Peoples. “But the teacher has her own devious plans of why she’s doing what she’s doing, and you have to watch and see on March 4.”

Thirty Clinton residents had roles as extras, including elementary school students.

“We also used some of the Clinton Police officers in the movie,” added Renee Peoples. “So that was fun, and they had a good time doing it.”

It stars Maria Breese, Omar Gooding, Jackie Moore, and Al Sapienza. The movie is featured during LMN’s Revenge Week dramas.

“You’ll see a lot of Clinton landmarks for sure,” said Bobby Peoples. “We wanted to make sure that Clinton was like the extra character in the movie itself.”

‘You Can Never Go Home Again’ airs Friday at 7 p.m. on the Lifetime Movie Network.

The directing duo operates the independent film company The Peoples Network. They have produced more than 100 short films, movies and series since 2008. To learn more you can go to www.TPN1.com.

