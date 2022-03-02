Connect. Shop. Support Local.
‘Freedom will always triumph over tyranny’: Miss. leaders react to State of the Union

President Joe Biden
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s congressional leaders respond to President Biden’s State of the Union Address Tuesday.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) applauded Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine during his speech, saying, “Freedom will always triumph over tyranny; a great way to start off the State of the Union.”

Meanwhile, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) released a statement saying, “Tonight is not an evening for celebration. We all want our nation to be strong and prosperous, but the American people know the reality - that we are all paying for President Biden’s bad policies and misjudgments over the past year. No amount of rhetoric will convince the American people that things are better for us since President Biden took office.”

During his address, President Biden tried to balance his handling of the war in Ukraine with the domestic challenges affecting the American people.

Biden argued that the U.S. has moved beyond the pandemic yet still needs to stay vigilant against mutations and must address the health challenge with a united front.

The White House is expected to announce a new national COVID-19 preparedness plan Wednesday.

Sources say the over-arching theme of the new strategy is that we can expect fewer disruptions to daily life.

