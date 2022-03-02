FPD: 2 arrests made after woman drives stolen vehicle while holding an infant

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Police Department observed a stolen vehicle on Lakeland Drive coming into the city from Jackson on February 24.

According to the Flowood Police Department’s Facebook page, officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop, and after a short pursuit, officers were able to take the driver and passenger into custody.

During the pursuit, officers say that the driver was holding an infant child.

The driver was identified as Kimberly Nicole Davis of Jackson. The passenger was identified as Deandre Anthony Harper of Jackson.

The two were charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of weapon by felon, child endangerment, and possession of schedule II (controlled substance).

Officers learned that the stolen vehicle was taken during an armed carjacking from the city of Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department also assisted in this case.

