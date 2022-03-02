First Alert Forecast: early jump into Spring mid-late week

ASH WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start, but with seasonably warm finish amid mostly sunny skies through the day ahead. A few clouds will mix in from time-to-time mid-week with highs in the lower to middle 70s after starting off in the 30s to near 40. We’ll bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: A few clouds will mix in with sunshine through the start of your Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the 40s; giving way to middle to upper 70s by the afternoon hours – quite warm for early March standards. Humidity levels will remain in check as we drop into the middle 40s by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure in control, expect mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 by Friday. An approaching system this weekend could spark a few widely scattered showers and storms amid highs in the lower to middle 80s. The bulk of rain opportunities will hold off until early next week, coupled with a drop in temperatures back to normal levels. As the rain opportunities increase, so will the risk for a few stronger storms by Monday morning.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT News in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.