Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: early jump into Spring mid-late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start, but with seasonably warm finish amid mostly sunny skies through the day ahead. A few clouds will mix in from time-to-time mid-week with highs in the lower to middle 70s after starting off in the 30s to near 40. We’ll bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: A few clouds will mix in with sunshine through the start of your Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the 40s; giving way to middle to upper 70s by the afternoon hours – quite warm for early March standards. Humidity levels will remain in check as we drop into the middle 40s by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure in control, expect mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 by Friday. An approaching system this weekend could spark a few widely scattered showers and storms amid highs in the lower to middle 80s. The bulk of rain opportunities will hold off until early next week, coupled with a drop in temperatures back to normal levels. As the rain opportunities increase, so will the risk for a few stronger storms by Monday morning.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT News in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry, warm Spring-like weather mid-late week

Most Read

Crime scene
JPD: Woman injured by boyfriend’s wife in drive-by shooting
Wren Law-Rash (left) with her mother Bailey Rash (right)
6-year-old girl found crying after being dropped off at wrong location by Pearl school bus
JSU's Wayne Brent
Report: JSU’s Wayne Brent to retire; NBA vet favorite for job
Kimberly Nicole Davis(L) Deandre Anthony Harper(R)
FPD: 2 arrests made after woman drives stolen vehicle while holding an infant
Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana

Latest News

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
Thursday Night Forecast
Cloud cover moving into the area. Many of our southern counties are being impacted by this. But...
First Alert Forecast: Another quiet day for our Thursday with clouds moving back into the area! Rain returns this weekend.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Spring-like warmth continues through week’s end
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Spring-like warmth continue through week's end
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast