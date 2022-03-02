First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions continue for us in the forecast! Rain returns this weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another mostly sunny and clear day on this Ash Wednesday! We see Highs reaching into the low to mid-70s, with Lows falling to the low 40s.

Thursday and Friday, we continue our beautiful stretch of weather with Highs reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly sunny conditions with Lows falling between the mid to upper 40s to mid-50s by Friday.

Sunny and clear skies will continue through Friday! But we see our rain returning Saturday!

Going back into the weekend, we see Highs stay in the low 80s. Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. Lows on Saturday fall to the low 60s. Sunday, we still see a 20% chance of showers with partly sunny conditions Highs in the low 80s.

Trending warmer this week, with Highs reaching the mid-80s by Sunday! (WLBT)

Monday, we see our next greatest chance of rain to return for us. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, with Highs staying in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday Highs fall to the mid-60s with a 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny conditions for our Tuesday of next week!

Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

