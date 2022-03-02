Feds say lifting jail consent decree a ‘guarantee’ of disaster

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of the Raymond Detention Center and Hinds County’s jail consent decree is now in the hands of a federal judge.

Tuesday, closing arguments were held in an evidentiary hearing that will determine whether the RDC should be put under federal receivership.

The county argues the decree should be tossed out or significantly scaled back under terms of the Prison Litigation Reform Act.

Attorney James Shelson argued the decree “is impossibly overbroad” and has “too many gaps” that give monitors too much say in determining whether the jail is in compliance.

Christopher Cheng, attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, said that more than five years after the county agreed to the decree, it has only achieved compliance on three of its 92 provisions.

He said removing the decree now would be a “guarantee of disaster” and that if no receiver is put in place, the county will be back in the same boat again six years from now.

“The defendants claim they’re new and should not be blamed,” Cheng told the court. “But if this pattern is allowed to repeat itself, we’ll be hearing this again six years from now... with new defendants and possibly new attorneys.”

A team of four monitors was appointed to oversee the county’s compliance with its consent decree. The county also foots the bill for the monitors, who serve as eyes and ears for the court and provide technical assistance to the sheriff on implementing decree mandates.

Shelson points to the fact that in the most recent monitor’s report, assaults at the jail are “all too common” and “too high.”

“What constitutes this? A high rate and all too common is what the monitor says it is,” he said.

The hearing was held in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves presided over the case.

Closing arguments lasted several hours, following more than two weeks of arguments.

The hearing was scheduled, in part, to determine whether Reeves should toss the consent decree, which the county filed to have dismissed earlier this year.

It also comes as the county was held in civil contempt for failure to comply with the decree, despite being given numerous chances to do so by the judge.

Cheng said DOJ is urging receivership, saying it’s now the “minimum necessary remedy” to address problems at the jail, adding that a receiver would be a “means to an end, to bring the county into compliance with the decree and end the federal oversight.”

He said without a receiver, the county cannot be relied upon to implement decree mandates, arguing that little had been done even with a team of court-appointed monitors put in place to provide oversight and technical assistance.

“Ultimately, the people living (in) and working (at) the jail can’t wait for the county (to bring it up) to minimum constitutional standards.”

Shelson, though, questioned exactly what those minimum standards were and said that the decree doesn’t even give a definition of “full compliance.”

“(Attorney Cheng) refers to the constitutional standard but does not identify this standard,” he said. “Presumably, he is talking about the Eighth Amendment.”

The Eighth Amendment prohibits excessive bail and excessive fines, as well as cruel and unusual punishments.

“This is too stringently applied by the monitors. Jim Moser testified (about) provisions where the monitors found (provisions where the county had achieved) sustained compliance, but should still be under the consent decree,” he said. “Even that’s not enough.”

Substantial compliance means that the county has been in compliance with decree provisions for two years or longer.

The decree was put in place in 2016 to address what the DOJ said were unconstitutional conditions at the Raymond jail, the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice System, the work center, and within the court system.

After failing to comply with the order for several years, in January 2020 the court placed a stipulated order on the county, requiring more specific mandates to bring the jail into compliance.

Among steps, the county was required to bring on a security contractor to address numerous structural issues at RDC, including converting all doors in occupied areas to electronically-controlled swing doors.

The county also was required to reinforce all cell doors in C-Pod, the area where riots broke out in 2012, reinstall fire hoses, and begin making renovations to A-Pod.

Within four months, the county was required to develop a recruitment and retention plan and within six months was required to develop a process “that provides for (the) merit-based promotion and establishes a career ladder.”

Progress had been made. In October 2020, C Pod was reopened after the board approved more than 70 new security doors, new locks, and new fencing.

The recruitment and retention plan was released this year, shortly before the evidentiary hearing. The county also recently approved a 5 percent pay raise for detention officers and is raising base pay for new detention officers to $31,000 a year.

However, Cheng said the improvements are “too little, too late.”

He points to the fact that in January the jail had just 191 staffers, the lowest number of workers since the decree was implemented.

Meanwhile, he said the county has yet to adopt a cost-of-living plan and career advancement plan and has not implemented direct deposit.

“Testimony shows that fixes occurred in fits and starts,” Cheng said, “many on the even of this hearing and none to address unconstitutional conditions.”

Jones also is proposing creating a step plan for officers that would offer promotions and increase detention workers’ salaries based on experience.

County leaders also pointed to the fact that plans are in the works to build a new jail, something that Cheng also questioned.

“They have been talking about that for years,” the attorney said. “They’re confident the new jail will solve their problem. (But) even if they do complete the planning phase and get the funding to build it, they will still need to staff it.”

The first phase of the jail would not be completed until 2025, according to testimony from the architect, and the first phase would only have about a third of the beds the current jail has.

Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun said the county is moving forward with a new jail and that it likely would be funded with an additional millage increase.

In addition to tossing the decree, the county has also asked for more time to implement jail improvements.

Attorneys asked for six more months to bring the jail into compliance, in response to Reeves’ show cause order issued last November.

Last November, Reeves gave the county three weeks to show cause why it should not be held in contempt for failing to implement decree mandates and why the jail should not be put in receivership.

“Since it took office in 2020, the current Hinds County Board of Supervisors has poured millions of taxpayer dollars into construction, improvements, and increased staff pay with unanimous support on every expenditure,” attorneys for the county said at the time. “A new sheriff, Tyree Jones, was just elected and sworn into office on December 3...”

When Reeves asked Jones why he didn’t want to step aside and allow the jail to be taken over, Jones said the jail was his responsibility and he thought his administration deserved a chance to address problems there.

“I want the opportunity for my administration to make a difference to address the jail situation,” Jones said during the judge’s questioning Monday. “It’s owned by the citizens of Hinds County. It’s the sheriff’s duty to oversee the jail as well as jail operations. I want to be responsible for getting us out of the current situation we’re in.”

