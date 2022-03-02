Couple hopes multi-unit housing development will spur positive change in Fondren North community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Fondren couple hopes a new multi-unit housing development at the corner of North State Street and East Northside Drive will spur positive changes in their neighborhood.

Liz and Bill Brister are planning the new development, which would take in property that was formerly home to Fondren Dental.

Preliminary plans show the development would include up to 13 townhouses, and a mix of one and two-story homes with parking spaces underneath.

Construction is expected to begin sometime in 2023. Brister says it’s too early to say whether the townhouses will be leased or sold, and said the price point has yet to be determined.

“We have lived here for almost 30 years now and we’ve seen out-of-state investors snatch up houses,” she said. “People are investing in our neighborhood who do not have our neighborhood’s best interest at heart.”

“I felt the only way we could keep our neighborhood strong was if we started buying properties and renovating them ourselves.”

In the last four years, the couple has purchased, renovated, and re-sold nine homes in the former Broadmeadow neighborhood under the Design4Good banner.

Despite previous successes, Brister said she had never taken on anything as challenging as a 13-unit development.

“We need to be bold and take a step forward and do what we can with the means we have to make the city better,” she said.

Brister said she was able to acquire the property needed through tax sale purchases and an outright purchase from an owner.

The site, which is located across from the Triangle Mart Shopping Center at the intersection of two major thoroughfares, used to be home to Fondren Dental, but the area has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

Northside between North State and I-55 averages around 20,000 vehicles a day. State Street averages between 8,000 and 14,000 vehicles a day, Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic count figures show.

“That corner is the most northwest residential corner of Fondren. It is the entrance to Fondren, and we wanted to put our best foot forward,” she said.

At its Feb. 28 zoning meeting, the city council agreed, voting unanimously to rezone the parcels for the project from R-1A single-family residential to NMU-1, a neighborhood mixed-use district.

The project was designed by Duvall Decker Architects in Fondren.

Roy Decker, who spoke at the council’s zoning meeting, said the development also will include improving the floodway and creating a green space so residents there can enjoy the outdoors.

Homes meanwhile, are designed to mimic mid-century architecture. “The neighborhood is part of an old G.I. subdivision, which was land-granted to veterans following World War II,” Brister explained. “It is very much a mid-century neighborhood.”

She hopes that once the townhouses are complete, she hopes that it will spur other positive changes. Brister is especially interested in seeing the city address problems at the building that formerly housed the Charles Tisdale Library.

She also would like the Jackson Police Department to continue to crack down on speeding.

Tisdale closed in April 2017 after severe storms flooded the library basement and exacerbated a pre-existing black mold problem there. In 2019, the Jackson/Hinds Library System abandoned its interest in the facility.

Since then, the building has been ransacked by the homeless, some of whom have broken windows, removed furniture, and strewn books and trash across the library floor.

The city boarded up the building after the windows had been busted out. However, the homeless have again gained access to the building through its rear entrance.

During WLBT’s recent visit, the back porch had been cordoned off and one back door was open. A mattress was stacked on top of several pieces of furniture just inside the facility.

The homeless have cordoned off the back porch and have stacked up a mattress and other furniture at the former library's rear entrance. (WLBT)

Meanwhile, trash and furniture were piling up outside.

“It’s become an illegal dumping ground,” Brister said. “I don’t expect the city to solve all our problems. We as citizens have to do what we can. But they need to see and hear the concerns of its citizens and try to respond properly.”

