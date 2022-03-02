Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Bride gets heart transplant on her wedding day

A bride on a transplant waiting list got the call that she matched to a donor days before she was set to get married. (CNN, CLEVELAND CLINIC, KIMBERLY WOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Indiana bride on a heart transplant waiting list got the call that she matched to a donor - four days before she was set to get married.

After a last-minute wedding, she got a new heart.

It was not the ceremony Kimberly Woods had planned to have. Her nuptials were supposed to be four days later, but at the last minute she rushed to the altar after getting the call.

“We weren’t expecting this phone call for years down the road,” she said.

Six months earlier, Woods found out she needed a new heart and joined the waiting list.

She’d been living with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that’s often genetic and can cause the heart muscle to be abnormally thick, making it harder to pump blood.

“I knew that my body was definitely declining a lot more, just my heart declining and the days were getting a lot more rough,” Woods said.

Her doctor at Cleveland Clinic says many times HCM goes undiagnosed - most with the disease have few to no symptoms.

But after exercise, some have shortness of breath, chest pain or may even faint.

There may be a rapid heartbeat or a heart murmur detected.

There could also be some leg swelling. Those are signs to see a doctor.

“(The doctor) who will, in turn, order an echocardiogram,” said Dr. J. Emanuel Finet, Cleveland Clinic. “And that will be the first stage in the diagnosis.”

A little more than five months into recovery, Woods’ heart is healthy.

“Just knowing that she’s got a good heart that will last her, and that I get to have her healthy and forever!” said Tony Woods, her husband.

In June, the couple plans to have a wedding reception. Since she wore her rehearsal dress during the first ceremony, she’ll be able to show off her wedding dress for the first time.

The couple’s also planning a honeymoon that’s not spent in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pass Christian's board of aldermen made the decision on Tuesday not to allow the cultivation,...
First Mississippi coast city opts out of medical marijuana
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from...
‘It’s been brewing for a while’ | Jackson residents, council president discuss fallout from recent unfounded claims by mayor, councilman
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks at a previous press conference.
Did the mayor’s claims that council members were taking bribes cost him a seat on the 1% commission?
Parker was recently arrested by Oxford Police.
Oxford Police nab man for attempting to secretly photograph people using a business’ restroom
Crime scene
JPD: Woman injured by boyfriend’s wife in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Ka'trina Smith has felt COVID symptoms for 14 months
Woman finds hope, encouragement for COVID-19 long-haulers
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB players start $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 3/4/22: Anti-critical race theory bill, Inmate execution, Special Jackson city council meeting, 93-year-old super volunteer