8-year anniversary of Myra Lewis’ disappearance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It was March 1, 2014, when Myra Lewis was last seen in the front yard at a now-abandoned home.

The search was on as investigators and dozens of law enforcement agencies swarmed the Camden area in hopes of finding little 2-year old Myra Lewis. Back in 2015, Lewis’s mother, Ericka Lewis, made this heartfelt plea.

“I just need help — help on finding her. Whoever has her, just bring her home, please. That’s my baby; that’s not your baby.”

Well, eight years later, an area that was once an active search scene has become buried in tree vines and dead grass.

Randy Tucker, the Sheriff of Madison County, has been on this case since day one. He says, as of today, there have been no solid tips or leads submitted to help find Myra Lewis.

“I can sit here today and tell you that we are absolutely no closer than we were day one when we arrived on the scene,” said Sheriff Tucker.

According to Tucker, his department has exhausted all resources to help find Lewis. He says they have even tried to stay in close contact with the immediate family, but they have since vanished.

“They have moved away from the area, and our best efforts to locate them have gone unfruitful.”

Sheriff Tucker says the more the anniversary dates come, the harder it gets for him.

“You know the further you get away from the incident date itself, you know, the more you are concerned about finding her alive.”

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call local law enforcement. There is still a $20,000 reward being offered for tips that could lead to answers about Myra’s disappearance.

