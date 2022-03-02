6-year-old girl found crying after being dropped off at wrong location by Pearl school bus

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A 6-year-old girl was found on the street lost and crying after her bus driver told her to get off the bus at the wrong location.

”I could have woken up this morning and my child could have just not been with me. She could have been stolen. God knows where!”

Every day, Wren Law-Rash gets dropped off at home from Pearl Lower Elementary School by the school bus - but Monday, Wren still wasn’t home by 3 o’clock and her mother got a call.

“I got a call at work from the police station. It was, Your daughter was found by some lady. She was dropped off at the wrong place,” Wren’s mother, Bailey Rash, said.

Wren was dropped off about half a mile away from her house on Clearmont Circle. That’s when a lady in the neighborhood said she saw Wren crying, lost, and attempting to find her way back home.

“I was scared. She gave me a popsicle and I went outside but the girl that found me, her called the police,” Wren said.

Rash said she never got a call from either the bus driver, who’d dropped Wren off for months at the correct location, or the school about her daughter being dropped off at the wrong stop.

And when Rash spoke with the principal, she said the principal informed her it was the bus barn’s issue.

“There’s a tag on every child’s backpack with their name, their address. And the fact that my child had to tell this bus driver that it wasn’t her stop and the bus drivers still managed to get her off this bus is totally unacceptable,” Rash said.

Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services for the school district, Kim LaFontaine, released a statement saying they have contacted the “transportation department for immediate response” and “actions will be taken to address this situation and to prevent this from occurring again.”

But Rash says she still doesn’t feel her child is safe on the bus or on school grounds.

“Do you want to ride the bus again? No. You don’t want to ride the bus again? Never,” Wren said.

