3-year-old killed in Miss. apartment fire

The torched remains of a fire helmet.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 3-year-old was killed in a fire at an apartment in Greenville on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Cypress View Apartments.

Fire Chief Ruben Brown says firefighters pushed through the smoke and flames in an attempt to save the boy, but couldn’t make it in time despite their best efforts. In a Facebook post revealing the news, he shared a photo of a heavily damaged helmet.

“Captain Ray, Relief Lieutenant Titus and Firefighters Phillips and Welton literally was (sic) on fire themselves in their efforts. The melted helmet of Fire Captain Randy Ray displays unseen heroic efforts to the public’s eye,” the post reads.

From the Desk of the Fire Chief: The Greenville Fire Department and myself would like to extend our sincere condolences...

Posted by Greenville Fire Department on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

The child’s identity has not been revealed.

