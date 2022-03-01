Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willa Russell
JPD officer shot by wife in Clinton
Wren Law-Rash (left) with her mother Bailey Rash (right)
6-year-old girl found crying after being dropped off at wrong location by Pearl school bus
The crash on I-220
One person dies in crash on I-220
Woman arrested after allegedly killing the father of her child in Jackson
Crime scene
JPD: Woman injured by boyfriend’s wife in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’