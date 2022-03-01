WLBT’s Things To Know 3/1/22: Mayor accuses councilmen of taking bribes, Vice President of community college found dead, and State of the Union

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mayor accuses councilmen of taking bribes

Disagreements over Jackson’s garbage contract led to trash talk between the Mayor and some council members. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba accused Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote of taking bribes from Waste Management of Mississippi during his weekly briefing Monday. It’s not the first time Mayor Lumumba has insinuated that some council members have relationships with Waste Management that go beyond professional, but it is the first time he’s pointed to specific council people and been this explicit in his accusations. “I’m gonna be more clear than I believe I’ve ever been for you,” Lumumba said. “I believe certain members of our council have taken bribes and are steering a contract.”

2. Vice President of community college found dead

William Tucker, the Vice President of Southwest Mississippi Community College, was found dead in his McComb home Saturday evening by his wife, Linda Tucker. She had been out of town and found her husband when she returned. Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones says Tucker was shot and killed either Friday night or Saturday morning, and his body was discovered that evening. According to deputies, he was killed during a home invasion. Jones says the death is not believed to be gang-related, despite an uptick in gang violence in that community.

3. State of the Union

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address amid national and international crises. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation, aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression. The speech Tuesday night had initially been conceived by the White House as an opportunity to highlight the improving coronavirus outlook and rebrand Biden’s domestic policy priorities as a way to lower costs for families grappling with soaring inflation. But it has taken on new significance with last week’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and nuclear saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin. Biden, in his remarks, planned to highlight the bravery of Ukrainian defenders and the resolve of a newly reinvigorated Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and impose sanctions on Russia to cripple its economy. Biden would speak to “the importance of the United States as a leader in the world, standing up for values, standing up for global norms, but also the efforts that he has undertaken to mitigate how it will impact people here,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

