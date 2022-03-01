Utica man sentenced to ten years in prison for selling meth

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Utica man has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, on August 12, 2020, Dennis Mitchell, 40, sold 208 grams of methamphetamine to an individual.

Mitchell pled guilty on October 29, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, called “Operation Hailstorm,” targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Jackson area.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Jackson Police Department.

