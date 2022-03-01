Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Utica man sentenced to ten years in prison for selling meth

Utica man sentenced to ten years in prison for selling meth
Utica man sentenced to ten years in prison for selling meth(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Utica man has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, on August 12, 2020, Dennis Mitchell, 40, sold 208 grams of methamphetamine to an individual.

Mitchell pled guilty on October 29, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, called “Operation Hailstorm,” targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Jackson area.  

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Jackson Police Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willa Russell
JPD officer shot by wife in Clinton
Wren Law-Rash (left) with her mother Bailey Rash (right)
6-year-old girl found crying after being dropped off at wrong location by Pearl school bus
The crash on I-220
One person dies in crash on I-220
Woman arrested after allegedly killing the father of her child in Jackson
Crime scene
JPD: Woman injured by boyfriend’s wife in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-2-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-2-22)