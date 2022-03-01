WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man responsible for overseeing 460+ miles of mainline levees in Mississippi is retiring from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District after 38 years.

Kent Parrish, who managed a team of engineers, scientists, hired labor crews, environmental specialists, and economists, served in several roles that protected people living behind levees.

He started his career in 1981 managing projects such as the Slidell/Pearlington Flood Control Study, Upper Steele Bayou, Upper Yazoo Projects, and Yazoo Backwater Reformulation studies.

He was also integral in the 1976 Mississippi River Levees Environmental Impact Statement for the Vicksburg District and the New Orleans and Memphis districts.

However, to those who worked under Parish, he was less of a manager and more of a mentor.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manager, ‘teacher, mentor’ retires after 38 years (USACE)

“His leadership style was unique,” said Dave Johnson, a supervisory environmental engineer. “I would compare it to a doctor making rounds. Each day in the building, he would visit everyone working on his projects. He might have stayed a minute or two, or he might have stayed an hour.”

Parrish added a personal touch to his management style, always doing everything he could to support his team, Johnson said.

Also responsible for levees being upgraded, repaired, relocated, and built, Parish also worked with federal agencies during the 2011 Mississippi River Flood.

More recently, Kent worked with the U.S. Geological Services to use airborne resistivity remote sensing to identify aquifers under the levees.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.