Stokes asking U.S. Attorney to look into allegations of bribery related to trash contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said council members were taking bribes to bring on a certain trash contractor, Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate.

Tuesday, Stokes asked that his letter to U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca be read into the record.

Stokes is asking the attorney to arrange and conduct an investigation into the “false and malicious” allegations made by the mayor against his office at a Monday, Feb. 28 press conference that council members have accepted bribes and are attempting to steer a trash-hauling contract to Waste Management.

The council has twice voted down a proposal to hire the mayor’s recommendation for trash pickup, Richard’s Disposal.

Richard’s Disposal was one of three firms to respond to the city’s trash-hauling request for proposals in October.

Monday, the mayor leveled claims of corruption against the council and named Stokes and Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote as members taking money to prevent the contract’s passage.

The firm received top scores in the evaluation process, but primarily because of its cost. Waste Management was the second-highest scorer.

Stokes said that his office would cooperate with any investigation.

No further discussion was held on the letter at the behest of Council President Virgi Lindsay.

Lindsay, meanwhile, made a statement regarding last week’s meeting, particularly the argument between Stokes and Dr. Safiya Omari, the mayor’s chief of staff.

“It has taken a tremendous amount of prayer and resolve just for me to get up here and run this meeting,” she said. “What happened last week was inexcusable. I am beyond disappointed in the shouting matches that occurred at this council... at this meeting. I want to say we can either wallow in the gutter or we can move forward and get the work of the people of this city done.”

The council was expected to consider a motion to ratify the mayor’s emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal at Tuesday’s meeting. However, the administration pulled the item from consideration.

The mayor hopes to enter into a one-year emergency contract with Richard’s, which would go into effect on April 1.

The city’s current waste-hauling contract expires on March 31.

