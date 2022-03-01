Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Silver Alert issued for 53-year-old Jackson woman

Kawanna Jenkins, 53
Kawanna Jenkins, 53
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Kawanna Jenkins of Jackson.

She is five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, February 22 on Valley North Boulevard, wearing black tights and a blue sweater.

Kawanna Jenkins is believed to be in a 2014 white Acura SLX with a Mississippi tag.

Family members say Kawanna Jenkins suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Kawanna Jenkins, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
