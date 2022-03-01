Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Rising gas prices reflect uncertainties of Russia invasion of Ukraine

FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. The national average...
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. The national average is up 23.2 cents from a month ago and 87.6 cents per gallon higher than 2021.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST
(Gray News) - Gas prices have risen for the ninth straight week, hitting a national average of $3.59 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The national average is up 23.2 cents from a month ago and 87.6 cents per gallon higher than 2021.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said the uncertainty has pushed the price of fuel considerably in the last week and will remain elevated for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, De Haan says gas prices typically increase anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day each year.

“It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon,” De Haan said.

In response, the 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves - half from the U.S. - to send a message to markets there will not be a shortfall in supplies, Associated Press reported.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging a ceasefire to show Russia's seriousness in negotiations. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

