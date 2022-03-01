One person dies in crash on I-220

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died in a crash on I-220.

It happened early Tuesday morning on the interstate near the West Capitol Street exit.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

Few details are available about exactly how the crash occurred.

