Mississippi woman dies in I-10 wreck with stopped police car

Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi woman has died after crashing into a sheriff’s office SUV that was stopped with its emergency lights flashing on an elevated interstate west of New Orleans.(MGN/WGEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a Mississippi woman has died after crashing into a sheriff’s office SUV that was stopped with its emergency lights flashing on an elevated interstate west of New Orleans.

A news release says 23-year-old Alexis Jones of Woodville, Mississippi wasn’t using her seat belt and may have been drunk or on drugs when she hit the St. John the Baptist Parish vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The statement said her front-seat passenger also was unrestrained and was severely injured. Police say the sheriff’s deputy had stopped to block a bridge in St. Charles Parish because an earlier crash had disabled a sports car.

Neither the deputy nor the other driver was hurt.

Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-2-22)
