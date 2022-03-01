Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Miss. health care advocate named virtual guest to State of the Union

Rep. Bennie Thompson invited Dr. Jasmin Owens Chapman to virtually attend President Biden’s State of the Union Address to Congress on Tuesday.
Dr. Jasmin O. Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rep. Bennie G. Thompson invited the owner of Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center to virtually attend President Biden’s State of the Union Address as his guest.

Dr. Jasmin Owens Chapman’s center serves over 49,000 people at multiple sites in Hinds, Warren, and Copiah counties.

Thompson said his invitation is an important way to honor the people of the Second Congressional District and uplift their stories.

“Our country has made tremendous strides this past year thanks to the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law. So, for this year’s State of the Union Address, I wanted to highlight one of the millions of hardworking Americans whose perseverance in the face of the challenges presented by the pandemic fueled our nation’s historic recovery,” Congressman Thompson said.

Dr. Chapman and her husband, retired judge Clyde Chapman, and their children and grandchildren will be watching Monday from their home in Terry.

“It brings me immense pride to be recognized as a committed health care activist by President Joe Biden during one of his most important addresses to our great nation,” Dr. Chapman said.

Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
