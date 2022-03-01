JPD officer shot by wife in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department responded to a domestic related shooting on Tuesday morning.

According to Amanda Jones, Director of Communications for the City of Clinton, a Jackson Police Department Officer was shot by his wife, Willa Russell, in their home in Clinton.

Jones says that four shots were fired, and that the officer was hit once in his arm.

Russell was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

The officer has been released from the hospital.

