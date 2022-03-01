Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD officer shot by wife in Clinton

Willa Russell
Willa Russell(City of Clinton)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department responded to a domestic related shooting on Tuesday morning.

According to Amanda Jones, Director of Communications for the City of Clinton, a Jackson Police Department Officer was shot by his wife, Willa Russell, in their home in Clinton.

Jones says that four shots were fired, and that the officer was hit once in his arm.

Russell was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

The officer has been released from the hospital.

Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
'So much brokenness': Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
