First Alert Forecast: warming trend continues this week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST
FAT TUESDAY: If your plans have you out of town along the Gulf Coast for Mardi Gras – the weather should be quiet and nice across the board. Back here at home, we expect a chilly start and a seasonable finish amid partly to mostly sunny skies with highs rebounding well into the 60s to lower 70s. This will kick off the month of March – like a lamb, hopefully, staying like this through the month ahead.

ASH WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start, but with seasonably warm finish amid mostly sunny skies through the day ahead. A few clouds will mix in from time-to-time mid-week with highs in the lower to middle 70s after starting off in the 30s to near 40. We’ll bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold over the Gulf States through the week – helping to push temperatures up gradually through the week. We’ll continue to warm into the middle to upper 70s Thursday; nearing 80 by Friday. All the while, with high pressure in control, expect mostly to partly sunny skies. An approaching system this weekend could spark a few widely scattered showers and storms amid highs in the 80s. The bulk of rain opportunities will hold off until early next week, coupled with a drop in temperatures back to normal levels. As the rain opportunities increase, so will the risk for a few stronger storms by late Monday into Tuesday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

