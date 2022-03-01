First Alert Forecast: warm & dry over the next few days before unsettled weather arrives into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a pleasant and gorgeous start to March and to the first day of meteorological spring. After spending the afternoon in the upper 60s to lower 70s, temperatures will begin to fall shortly after sunset. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

Skies will stay bright and sunny going into Wednesday across central MS. Afternoon high temperatures are on track to be slightly warmer than today in the middle 70s in most spots. If you can, get outside and take advantage of the beautiful weather!

Not only will we trend warmer through the remainder of the week and into the weekend, but it will also get muggier too. The chance for a few showers is forecast to also return over the weekend. Models continue to suggest that a frontal system will bring greater chances for rain into early next week. More details on this unsettled pattern and any potential for storms next week are to come closer to time.

