First Alert Forecast: Another beautiful day with Highs reaching into the low 70s! Trending warmer this week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another beautiful day outside for us where the sunshine is coming down pretty good out there for us!

Trending warmer this week with Highs returning to the 80s by Friday. Rain returns this weekend!

Tuesday, Highs push to the upper 60s to maybe low 70s for a few of our Southern Counties. Mostly sunny conditions. Lows continue in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday, for our hump day in the week, we see Highs reaching into the low to mid-70s with Lows falling to the low 40s. Thursday and Friday we continue our beautiful stretch of weather with Highs reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly sunny conditions with Lows falling between the mid to upper 40s to mid-50s by Friday.

No rain in store for us until this weekend! We see a greater chance of rain returning for us Monday to start the workweek next week! (WLBT)

Going back into the weekend, we see Highs stay in the low 80s. Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. Lows on Saturday fall to the low 60s. Sunday, we still see a 20% chance of showers with partly sunny conditions Highs in the low 80s.

Monday, we see our next greatest chance of rain to return for us. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms with Highs staying in the 80s.

Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.