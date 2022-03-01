Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard. (Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST
(CNN) - You never know what’s hiding under your back deck.

They thought maybe it was a raccoon, but they were shocked to find a mountain lion hiding under the deck.

They thought maybe it was a raccoon, but they were shocked to find a mountain lion hiding under the deck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped wrangle the animal on Sunday.

They said it is not a fully grown adult and weighs about 120 pounds.

The agency relocated the animal to a remote area in Larimer County.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’