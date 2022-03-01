Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.(San Jose Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that injured a man in Northern California.

Velasquez was arrested Monday in San Jose and records show he is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if the 39-year-old has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The department said on Twitter that the man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

